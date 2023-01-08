NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Dallas Mavericks 127-117 on Saturday evening without their three-top scorers sidelined with injuries. No shooting firepower from CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson led to a slow start that doomed the Pels for the rest of the game.

Jan 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood (35) and guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

In the first quarter, New Orleans could not buy a basket and scored a season-low 15 points in the first quarter - they missed all 11 of their three-point attempts.

Dallas made five three-pointers and nine free throws en route to a 34-15 lead. New Orleans chased the 19-point deficit the rest of the game but could not make up enough ground.

Jonas Valanciunas led the Pelicans in scoring with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Naji Marshall had his second-straight career night, scoring 24 points, eclipsing his previous career high of 23 points against the Brooklyn Nets.

Kira Lewis, Jr. had his best game since returning from an ACL injury last season, finishing with 12 points and three rebounds.

New Orleans still left a lot of points off the board by missing 13 free throws and 24 three-pointers.

Dallas was a +24 from beyond the arc and made eight more free throws than the Pelicans.

Jan 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) and center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

As usual, all-world guard Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with another triple-double. Doncic is on top of the NBA in triple-doubles and poured in 34 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists.

Former Pelican forward Christian Wood torched his former team and recorded 28 points and six rebounds. Despite New Orleans outscoring the Mavs in the final three quarters, Dallas' cushion in the first quarter allowed them to come away with the victory.

The loss drops New Orleans to 24-16 on the season and 7-11 on the road. They will remain on the road for the next four games starting Monday night at Washington. CJ McCollum will be back for that game, and there is speculation Brandon Ingram will return at some point during this road trip. With Zion Williamson sidelined for at least three weeks, having Ingram return would be a welcome sight for all.

Read More Pelicans News: