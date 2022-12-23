Pelicans vs. Thunder: Storming Back Up The Standings

The New Orleans Pelicans look to continue their winning ways against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

New Orleans, LA- The New Orleans Pelicans (19-12) are back on a winning track after beating the San Antonio Spurs last night. The Pelicans did not get much time to celebrate though, as they flew out to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second game of a back-to-back set.

Zion Williamson (health and safety protocols) and Brandon Ingram (toe contusion) are expected to miss at least one more game each, if not another week of action. New Orleans will again lean on the veteran leadership of CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas to try and keep pace with the other top teams in the Western Conference.

When: 7:00 PM CST

Where: Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

Watch: Bally Sports New Orleans

Listen: 99.5 WRNO

The Thunder (14-18) have won three straight games and are just a couple of games outside of the playoff picture. All-Star Game hopeful Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led as Oklahoma City beat Portland twice and Memphis once with all games held in the Paycom Center.

Gilgeous-Alexander (31.2 PTS, 5.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 49.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT%) is capable on any given night of matching McCollum's 40-point masterpiece against the Spurs. Lu Dort (13.9 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT%) is a good enough defender to hold McCollum and Trey Murphy III below their season averages.

Chet Holmgren (foot), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle), and Ousmane Dieng (wrist) have all been ruled out for this game if not the season.

Zion helped New Orleans eke out a 105-101 win without McCollum suiting up back on November 29 but Williamson will have to watch this one from home. McCollum needed three games to knock off the rust from being in health and safety protocols but he has averaged 31.5 points, 7.5 assists, and six rebounds while shooting 49.5 percent in the past five games.

"For me, it's just about being consistent," McCollum said. "My work ethic is always the same. I finally feel good post-COVID."

Willie Green's squad will return to the Smoothie King Center for three home games in the week after this quick trip to Oklahoma City. Will they return to New Orleans with a head of steam or be stuck in the middle of the Western Conference pack?

Expected Starting Lineups:

Oklahoma City Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Aleksej Pokusevski

New Orleans Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, Naji Marshall, Jonas Valanciunas

Read More Pelicans News: