Willie Green Going With The Flow Versus Hall of Famer

New Orleans, LA- The media scrums around the New Orleans Pelicans usually focus on Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and the development of the younger players. Veterans CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas are known commodities so there is less curiosity. It may go overlooked most gamedays but the leaps made and lessons learned by head coach Willie Green are just as important.

Green has spoken about the time crunch of his first season in charge of the Pelicans. Between COVID-19 and the NBA Finals run by the Phoenix Suns when he was on the staff, Green had only a few days of preparation before the NBA Draft, Summer League, and training camp planning began.

Now 30 games into a second season, Green has had time to settle into the role. He has not had time to think about how well he is doing the job. When asked about evolving as a coach, Green explained, "I'm still growing. Got a lot of work to do, and a lot of learning. I don't know how I'm doing, to be honest with you. I'm just enjoying it, enjoying the journey with the group that we have."

Coach Green explained before tipoff against Gregg Popovich's San Antonio Spurs that the process for the coaching staff is to "Continue to stay open-minded."

However, "When you look at me and Popovich there is no comparison. I mean, Coach Pop is on a whole different level in terms of what he has done in his coaching career. It's always a blessing to be on the floor and be able to coach against guys like him and to have these experiences. But I'm also learning a lot from him when I watch his games. When I watch his ATOs (after time-out plays) and how he interacts with his players. There is a lot for me to learn."

Green complimented Popovich on his off-the-court coaching as well.

"I think about just the people he has impacted first. I think that is what this is all about. His players, many different staff members that's come through San Antonio, they all pretty much say the same thing. Coach Pop, not only is he a good coach but a good person and a great leader in that organization. He has impacted people in such a positive way. He has impacted me and I haven't even played for him. But the people...Steve Kerr came from San Antonio. Phil Jackson. Monty (Williams). Coaches I've had an opportunity to be under, they've learned a lot from him so I feel I've learned a lot from him as well."

Popovich is "much deserving of this nomination of being in the Hall of Fame. He is one of the pillars of the NBA," was Green's closing statement in the pregame press conference.

Popovich has shied away from Hall of Fame talk in the past. The first-time nominees for the 2023 class were released Wednesday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Popovich has coached San Antonio to five NBA titles and two of the pillars, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobli, are already enshrined. It would be highly surprising if Coach Pop is not a first-ballot selection.

Likewise, it would surprise no one if Willie Green is a leading Coach of the Year candidate if the New Orleans Pelicans keep winning at their current 19-12 rate.

