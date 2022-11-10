Pelicans Unveil 2022-23 City Edition Jerseys

The New Orleans Pelicans, fresh off of a nailbiting 115-111 road win over the Chicago Bulls, will be returning home to play 11 of the next 15 games in the Smoothie King Center. Zion Williamson and the rest of the squad will find an expanded wardrobe in their lockers. The NBA has released the City Edition jerseys that will be used for the rest of the season.

The team's announcement states, "The uniform celebrates the city of New Orleans and one of the greatest shows on earth – Mardi Gras."

These jerseys are "a continuation of previous Mardi Gras City Edition iterations that also incorporates some tie-ins to the 2020-21 flag-inspired City Edition uniform" which "reflects the unique and special city the Pelicans are proud to call home. Purple, green, and gold — colors of the Mardi Gras season – give this City Edition iteration a Mardi Gras 'at night' feel with the deep purple base that illuminates the Mardi Gras colors."

The Mardi Gras striping extends to the shorts with small color pops throughout. The three matching fleur-de-lis pay homage to New Orleans’ city flag, which also appears on the shorts. The "deep purple" base color, as it is called in the jersey release, represents an evolution from past Mardi Gras uniforms. The nod is meant to pay respect to the royalty that Mardi Gras Krewes elect each season.

The Pelicans went 'back in black' for a backdrop to this year's Mardi Gras stripes uniform. While some fans have expressed a bit of fatigue with the Mardi Gras themes, there will be some new designs seen on the sales racks next season thanks to a partnership with RARE Design.

The newest City Edition kits and other similarly branded merchandise will be on sale in the team store at the Smoothie King Center Thursday night prior to tipoff against the Portland Trail Blazers and can also be purchased online through the team store at pelicansteamstore.com.

