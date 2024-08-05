Blockbuster Trade Idea Has New Orleans Pelicans Bringing in Former Top Pick
As the front office of the New Orleans Pelicans figures out what else they want to accomplish before the upcoming season begins, they will likely be looking at ways to upgrade their center position.
In an aggressive move, they landed Dejounte Murray to raise the overall ceiling of this team and boost the backcourt, but it also thinned out their depth by losing four players that included Larry Nance Jr. and Cody Zeller in that deal.
With Jonas Valanciunas leaving in free agency, there wasn't a starting center on this roster.
Even as they sit now following the signing of veteran Daniel Theis and having rookies Yves Missi and Karlo Matkovic in the mix, it doesn't seem like they have anyone who should be playing meaningful minutes on a playoff-hopeful like the Pelicans.
If this is the roster for Game 1, though, then Theis will likely get the nod followed by the rookies.
Because of this situation, many people have been formulating trades that New Orleans could put together which would land them a legitimate center. Brandon Ingram has been featured in the majority of them since he's searching for a max contract extension and the organization is unwilling to give it to him.
When following that train of thought, this proposal would see the Pelicans continue their aggressive offseason mentality by going out and acquiring a former No. 1 overall pick.
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: F/C Karl-Anthony Towns
Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: F Brandon Ingram, F Trey Murphy III, G Jordan Hawkins
This would obviously be a blockbuster deal, and something that would see multiple star players get moved by New Orleans to a Western Conference foe, but if they are truly wanting to get over the hump, then this trade could be what helps them.
Towns has averaged 1.3 blocks per game during his career, bringing them size on the defensive interior -- although that number has dropped the past two years. He also has the ability to score from the inside and by stretching the floor, giving Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum and Murray room to operate when attacking the rim.
Losing the likes of Ingram, Murphy and Hawkins would be tough, but all three would need to be included to make the salaries work, or else this trade wouldn't be allowed to get completed.
When thinking about it from a big picture perspective, they have already tried shopping Ingram and are willing to potentially let him walk after this season if he doesn't agree to a contract that is not the max. They already drafted a similar archetype to Hawkins by taking Antonio Reeves in the second round of the 2024 draft, and it's not a given that the former lottery pick guard will even be a consistent player at this level.
Murphy would be the most difficult decision out of the three.
He's been incredible for the Pelicans since getting selected No. 17 overall back in 2021.
The 6-foot-8 wing has improved every season since he's been in the NBA, averaging 14.8 points, 4.9 assists, 2.2 assists and almost a steal per game last year. He is also a career 39.2 percent shooter from three and has true shooting percentage of 62.1.
Parting ways with the 24-year-old who continues to get better and better would be tough, but if they are able to bring in a talent like Towns, then it might be worth the price.
Of course, that would be predicated on the Minnesota Timberwolves even being willing to entertain conversations surrounding the four-time All-Star, but this should at least be something New Orleans considers.
Some draft pick compensation would likely have to be discussed between the two sides, but the meat and potatoes would center around the four players featured in the proposed deal.
Maybe it works out, maybe it doesn't, but by landing Towns the Pelicans would certainly have a much better chance of achieving high-end success than if they go into the season with how the roster is currently constructed.