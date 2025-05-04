New Report on Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson Trade
While several teams are still in the mix to contend for an NBA Championship this season, most of the league is now in the offseason, with a lot of decisions to be made and to come. One of those teams that will be taking time to evaluate their roster this offseason is the New Orleans Pelicans, who are now under the new leadership of Joe Dumars.
Following up on one of their best years in franchise history in the 2023-24 season, the Pelicans watched injuries derail their season as they are set to have the fourth-best odds to select first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. However, the biggest talking point remains the future of star Zion Williamson, and a new report suggests where he could be on his way to.
According to NBA Insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, the Pelicans are keeping an eye out on Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's situation following his first-round exit. After the Bucks won the NBA Finals in 2021, they've now lost in the first round for three straight seasons.
"I’m hearing the New Orleans Pelicans are keeping close tabs on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s situation with the Milwaukee Bucks. With some potential organizational changes looming in Milwaukee following their early playoff exit and an uncertain future, New Orleans is in position to strike — and they’ve got leverage." - via Scoop B
While the Pelicans do have Milwaukee's 2027 first-round pick and the rights to swap in 2026 as intriguing assets, plenty of other teams around the league will also be willing to shell out whatever is needed if Antetokounmpo becomes available.
But if the Bucks do decide to embrace a rebuild and tank, a deal with the Pelicans makes sense to gain control of their picks back and bring in Williamson, who has proven he's a star in this league when he's healthy.
