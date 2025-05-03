Milwaukee Bucks Share Update on Damian Lillard's Achilles Surgery
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard successfully underwent surgery on Friday to repair his torn Achilles, the team announced online.
"The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, with consultation from Bucks orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Carole Vetter," they added.
Lillard, 34, went down early in Game 4 of the Bucks' first-round playoff series vs. the Indiana Pacers, which Milwaukee ultimately lost in Game 5. One day later, it was confirmed he had torn his Achilles.
It was a frustrating end to the season for the star point guard, who had only just battled back from a bout of deep vein thrombosis that caused him to miss multiple weeks ahead of the playoffs. It also calls into question the future of his career, considering the nature of the injury/recovery and his age. Still, though, it seems the guard has remained optimistic, having told coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday that he does not want to go out like this.
Case in point: Lillard on Friday posted an inspiring quote on his own X (formerly Twitter) account, seeming to indicate he was in good spirits either pre- or post-op.
Return to play for an Achilles tear can take anywhere from six months to a year, with NBA athletes averaging around 10 months, per ESPN.
Lillard is signed through 2027, with a player option for the 2026-27 season.