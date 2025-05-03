SI

Milwaukee Bucks Share Update on Damian Lillard's Achilles Surgery

Lillard suffered the injury during Game 4 of the team's playoff series vs. the Indiana Pacers.

Brigid Kennedy

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard on Apr 27, 2025.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard on Apr 27, 2025. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard successfully underwent surgery on Friday to repair his torn Achilles, the team announced online.

"The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, with consultation from Bucks orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Carole Vetter," they added.

Lillard, 34, went down early in Game 4 of the Bucks' first-round playoff series vs. the Indiana Pacers, which Milwaukee ultimately lost in Game 5. One day later, it was confirmed he had torn his Achilles.

It was a frustrating end to the season for the star point guard, who had only just battled back from a bout of deep vein thrombosis that caused him to miss multiple weeks ahead of the playoffs. It also calls into question the future of his career, considering the nature of the injury/recovery and his age. Still, though, it seems the guard has remained optimistic, having told coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday that he does not want to go out like this.

Case in point: Lillard on Friday posted an inspiring quote on his own X (formerly Twitter) account, seeming to indicate he was in good spirits either pre- or post-op.

Return to play for an Achilles tear can take anywhere from six months to a year, with NBA athletes averaging around 10 months, per ESPN.

Lillard is signed through 2027, with a player option for the 2026-27 season.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NBA