14-Year NBA Veteran's Bold Celtics-Knicks Playoff Prediction
The New York Knicks had a much tougher time in their first-round series against the Detroit Pistons than many expected. The Knicks ultimately won 4-2, but the last four games of the series were all decided by three points or less.
As a reward for getting past the first round, the Knicks now have to face the defending NBA champions: The Boston Celtics.
The Celtics ended their first-round series against the Orlando Magic with a 4-1 win, and many are expecting them to get past the Knicks without much of a challenge.
While many are leaning toward the Celtics, ESPN analyst and former New Orleans Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins has his doubts, predicting the Knicks to take down Boston.
"The Celtics are vulnerable right now because of the injuries," Perkins said. "We don't know what's going on with Jrue Holiday, obviously, he's not healthy. Jayson Tatum dealing with a wrist injury, but he's still balling. Then you have Jaylen Brown dealing with a knee injury. Perfect opportunity for the New York Knicks.
"We know what Jalen Brunson, big body Brunson, is going to bring to the table. The Knicks have a legit shot of going out there and beating the Boston Celtics if Karl-Anthony Towns decides to stand on business."
On paper, the Knicks certainly have the firepower to take down the Celtics in a seven-game series backed by Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and a great supporting cast, but Boston is on another level. Of course, if the Celtics are still dealing with injury concerns it could flip the script, but it would take a lot for the Knicks to win their second-round series.