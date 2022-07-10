Pelicans Dyson Daniels Injured in His First Summer League Game

The New Orleans Pelicans first-round pick injured in the second-quarter of Summer League action.

The New Orleans Pelicans first-round pick Dyson Daniels was injured in the second quarter of NBA Summer League action against the Portland Trail Blazers.

UPDATE (11:10 PM CT): Pelicans report Daniels' injury as a right-ankle sprain. He will not return to the game.

The rookie's stats in his debut were 0/5 FGA, 1 PT, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1/2 FTA (50%) in 8:10 minutes.

Dyson Daniels Injured

Daniels was driving to the basket and stepped on the foot of the Portland defender. The video showed the rookie rolling his ankle and going down underneath the basket.

Daniels, 19, signed his contract with the New Orleans Pelicans hours before tipoff.

NBA Transactions listed the deal for Daniels as a Rookie Scale contract with New Orleans.

According to Alex Kirshenbaum, the standard 120% rookie scale for Daniels' four-year contract with New Orleans estimates $25M with $5.5M earned in his rookie season for 2022-23.

Daniels, 19, was the eighth overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2022 NBA Draft. The 6-8 guard spent his first professional season with the NBA G League Ignite, where he averaged 11.3 PPG, 4.4 APG, and 1.9 SPG while shooting 44.9% from the floor and 73.7% from the charity line.

