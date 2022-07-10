Skip to main content

Pelicans Dyson Daniels Injured

The New Orleans Pelicans first-round pick injured in the second-quarter of Summer League action.

The New Orleans Pelicans first-round pick Dyson Daniels was injured in the second quarter of NBA Summer League action against the Portland Trail Blazers.

UPDATE (11:10 PM CT): Pelicans report Daniels' injury as a right-ankle sprain.  He will not return to the game.

The rookie's stats in his debut were 0/5 FGA, 1 PT, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1/2 FTA (50%) in 8:10 minutes.

Dyson Daniels Injured

Daniels was driving to the basket and stepped on the foot of the Portland defender. The video showed the rookie rolling his ankle and going down underneath the basket.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Daniels, 19, signed his contract with the New Orleans Pelicans hours before tipoff.

NBA Transactions listed the deal for Daniels as a Rookie Scale contract with New Orleans.

According to Alex Kirshenbaum, the standard 120% rookie scale for Daniels' four-year contract with New Orleans estimates $25M with $5.5M earned in his rookie season for 2022-23.

Daniels, 19, was the eighth overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2022 NBA Draft. The 6-8 guard spent his first professional season with the NBA G League Ignite, where he averaged 11.3 PPG, 4.4 APG, and 1.9 SPG while shooting 44.9% from the floor and 73.7% from the charity line.

Read the Latest Pelicans Scoop News:

Dyson Daniels Injured
News

Pelicans Dyson Daniels Injured in His First Summer League Game

By Kyle T. Mosley42 minutes ago
Zion at Quai
Basketball

Zion Williamson at Quai 54

By Kyle T. Mosley3 hours ago
USATSI_17271352_168388561_lowres (2)
News

Dyson Daniels Signs Rookie-Scale Deal With Pelicans

By Kyle T. Mosley6 hours ago
Zion Signing His Contract
Basketball

Where Zion Chose to Sign His Contract Spoke Volumes, Made An Impact

By Kyle T. Mosley15 hours ago
USATSI_17102777_168388561_lowres
NBA

Jarron Collins Coaching Up Pelicans Summer League Squad

By Chris DodsonJul 8, 2022
USATSI_18147294_168388561_lowres
Basketball

Pelicans Devonte' Graham Arrested in North Carolina

By Terry KimbleJul 7, 2022
CJ McCollum
Basketball

Pelicans Mulling Contract Extension for CJ McCollum, Per Report

By Terry KimbleJul 7, 2022
Zion signs
NBA

Zion Williamson Signs Contract, Pelicans Explain Details

By Chris DodsonJul 6, 2022