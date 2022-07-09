Dyson Daniels Signs Rookie-Scale Deal With Pelicans

The Pelicans rookies are in Las Vegas hours away from hitting the hardwood for the team's first Summer League contest against Portland in the Thomas & Mack Center at 9:00 PM CT.

Before coach Collins' young guys get it crankin' in Vegas, the rookie first-round draft choice Dyson Daniels officially signed his deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

NBA Transactions listed the deal for Daniels as a Rookie Scale contract with New Orleans.

According to Alex Kirshenbaum, the standard 120% rookie scale for Daniels' four-year contract with New Orleans estimates $25M with $5.5M earned in his rookie season for 2022-23.

Daniels, 19, was the eighth overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2022 NBA Draft. The 6-8 guard spent his first professional season with the NBA G League Ignite, where he averaged 11.3 PPG, 4.4 APG, and 1.9 SPG while shooting 44.9% from the floor and 73.7% from the charity line.

New Orleans has been busy this week with contracts. On July 5, Zion Williamson signed his 5-year contract extension worth $193M with the Pelicans. Zion's presence on the court with PG C.J. McCollum, F Brandon Ingram, F Herb Jones, C Jonas Jonas Valančiūnas, G Trey Murphy, G Jose Alvarado, F Naji Marshall, F E.J. Liddell, and now swingman Dyson Daniels could make the Pelicans' young core one of the league's best.

All eyes will be on the Summer League action for the young Pelicans sans Williamson, McCollum, Ingram, and Valanciunas.

Read the Latest Pelicans Scoop News: