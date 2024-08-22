Former New Orleans Pelicans Forward Looking for New Home Again
New Orleans Pelicans former second-round pick is looking for a new team this summer. E.J. Liddell was released from the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday after being traded there by the Atlanta Hawks last month. Phoenix made the move, along with cutting forward Nassir Little, to open up a roster spot on the team. NBA insider Shams Charania was the first to report the news on social media.
Liddell was originally the No. 41 pick in the 2022 NBA draft for the Pelicans. The former Ohio State standout suffered a torn ACL during a Summer League game that sidelined him for his entire rookie season. He rehabbed until his return in 2023, where he played eight regular games.
Liddell showed real promise during his G League stint with the Birmingham Squadrons. He averaged 17.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 26 games. New Orleans signed Liddell to a multi-year deal in the offseason.
The Pelicans then traded Liddell, Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, Jr., Cody Zeller, and two first-round picks to acquire Dejounte Murray this summer. Murray figures to make a big impact for New Orleans, with his versatility and defense being a key need on this team from the perimeter.
Liddell's stay with the Hawks was short-lived. After playing in five Summer League games for Atlanta, averaging 7.8 points, four rebounds, and 1.2 blocked shots, he was traded to the Suns for forward David Roddy.
He was a highly-touted high school player in Illinois. Liddell was named Mr. Basketabll in Illinois during his last two years of high school. He played at Ohio State for three seasons, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors and a spot on the Big Ten All-Defensive Team his junior season. He waived his remaining year of eligibility to declare for the NBA draft in 2022.
Liddell could find himself back in the G League to get more film to see if a team will bring him in. He was set to make $2.1 million next season with a club option for $2.3 million the following year.
On the Pelicans' end, they are officially at a full roster after the signing of Devonte Green, who last played for the Chicago Bulls. New Orleans is currently over $3 million over the luxury tax threshold and has never paid the tax in franchise history. The Pelicans could be line to make another move during the season to creep back under the tax line.