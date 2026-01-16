Pelicans vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 16

Two of the worst teams in the league this season meet up on Friday night in Indianapolis.

The Indiana Pacers saw their three-game winning streak end at the hands of the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, while the New Orleans Pelicans beat Brooklyn on a back-to-back for their 10th win of the season.

The Pelicans took care of business last month against the Pacers, downing them 128-109 in New Orleans.

The oddsmakers have the Pacers as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Pelicans vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pelicans +4.5 (-119)

Pacers -4.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Pelicans: +142

Pacers: -170

Total

241.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pelicans vs. Pacers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 16

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): GCSEN, FDSN IN

Pelicans record: 10-33

Pacers record: 9-32

Pelicans vs. Pacers Injury Reports

Pelicans Injury Report

Jose Alvarado – out

Hunter Dickinson – out

Herbert Jones – out

Dejounte Murray – out

Pacers Injury Report

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Isaiah Jackson – out

Bennedict Mathurin – out

Taelon Peter – doubtful

Ethan Thompson – questionable

Obi Toppin – out

Pelicans vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets

Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet

Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III has been hot from deep over the last few weeks. He has at least three three-pointers in nine straight games, including six of those contests with at least five threes.

He’s now up to 3.1 three pointers made per game this season after a slow start.

In his past nine games, though, Murphy III is shooting 46 for 106 (43.4%) from deep, an average of 5.1 threes per game.

The only fly in the ointment here is that the Pacers are the best team in the league at limiting three-pointers made. But I’ll still back Murphy III to get to three, given how he’s been shooting recently.

Pelicans vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick

In a battle between two of the worst teams in the league, I’m fading both offenses and taking the under.

The Pacers average just 110.6 points per game this season, with the Pelicans slightly better at 114.9. Still, the under is 26-15 in Pacers games and 20-23 for the Pelicans, including 10-8 on the road.

This is a high total at 241.5, up three points from the first meeting when there were 237 combined points. Indiana has gone under the total in five straight games, and I expect that to continue tonight.

Pick: Under 241.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.