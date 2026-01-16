Pelicans vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 16
Two of the worst teams in the league this season meet up on Friday night in Indianapolis.
The Indiana Pacers saw their three-game winning streak end at the hands of the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, while the New Orleans Pelicans beat Brooklyn on a back-to-back for their 10th win of the season.
The Pelicans took care of business last month against the Pacers, downing them 128-109 in New Orleans.
The oddsmakers have the Pacers as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Pelicans vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Pelicans +4.5 (-119)
- Pacers -4.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: +142
- Pacers: -170
Total
- 241.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pelicans vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 16
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): GCSEN, FDSN IN
- Pelicans record: 10-33
- Pacers record: 9-32
Pelicans vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Jose Alvarado – out
- Hunter Dickinson – out
- Herbert Jones – out
- Dejounte Murray – out
Pacers Injury Report
- Tyrese Haliburton – out
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Bennedict Mathurin – out
- Taelon Peter – doubtful
- Ethan Thompson – questionable
- Obi Toppin – out
Pelicans vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III has been hot from deep over the last few weeks. He has at least three three-pointers in nine straight games, including six of those contests with at least five threes.
He’s now up to 3.1 three pointers made per game this season after a slow start.
In his past nine games, though, Murphy III is shooting 46 for 106 (43.4%) from deep, an average of 5.1 threes per game.
The only fly in the ointment here is that the Pacers are the best team in the league at limiting three-pointers made. But I’ll still back Murphy III to get to three, given how he’s been shooting recently.
Pelicans vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
In a battle between two of the worst teams in the league, I’m fading both offenses and taking the under.
The Pacers average just 110.6 points per game this season, with the Pelicans slightly better at 114.9. Still, the under is 26-15 in Pacers games and 20-23 for the Pelicans, including 10-8 on the road.
This is a high total at 241.5, up three points from the first meeting when there were 237 combined points. Indiana has gone under the total in five straight games, and I expect that to continue tonight.
Pick: Under 241.5 (-110)
