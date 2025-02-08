Injury Report: Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans
On Saturday night, the New Orleans Pelicans continue their road trip against the new-look Sacramento Kings.
New Orleans is trying to avoid another double-digit losing streak this season, with the team losing seven straight games during the current streak. The Pelicans head into this part of the season with a future mindset after trading one of their star players before the deadline.
Brandon Ingram was traded to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night after months of debate and discussion about his future in New Orleans. The Pelicans received Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk as first- and second-round picks in the deal.
Now, the team looks to adjust to life without Ingram for the rest of the season. Both teams released their injury reports ahead of Saturday's game.
Both of the newest Pelicans acquisitions, Brown and Olynyk, are out on Saturday after the trade Wednesday night. Joining them are Herb Jones (shoulder) and Dejounte Murray (Achilles), while backup big man Karlo Matkovic is questionable to play with a non-Covid illness.
The Kings, on the other hand, made some moves on their own to solidify their roster.
They traded De'Aaron Fox in a three-team trade and got back Chicago Bulls forward Zach Lavine in the deal. Sacramento also added former Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas through a deal with the Washington Wizards to bolster their frontcourt. The Kings don't list anyone on their injury report for Saturday night.
Tip-off for Saturday night's game is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CST.
