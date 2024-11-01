Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors
If there's one thing that Wednesday night showed the New Orleans Pelicans, it's that they have to be better. Even though the team is a bit shorthanded, there's no reason why Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram should be losing by 30 points to the Golden State Warriors without Steph Curry.
After the Pelicans' blowout loss to the Warriors, Ingram spoke very candidly on the team's struggles.
"We're limited on guys, we had some guys go out tonight again. Just gotta figure it out, keep building," Ingram said. "We gotta tighten up the screws. We can't have a lot of error right now. We gotta tighten up."
The more shorthanded a team is the less margin for error that team has. The New Orleans Pelicans have been missing Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, and CJ McCollum - those are three massive pieces to be missing. With that in mind, every little possession matters for the Pelicans, and they're going to have to try much harder on the defensive end.
"We know we gotta give more offensively, but we definitely gotta give more on the defensive end," Ingram said. "We gotta have that in us, every single time that we come out and do our jobs."
The Pelicans are about to have their defense tested by the Indiana Pacers tonight. The two teams face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
