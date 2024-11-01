New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
The New Orleans Pelicans suffered back-to-back losses against a Golden State Warriors team missing Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. These were two very bad losses for a Pelicans team that has started the season 2-3 through five games.
Star forward Zion Williamson had two very different games vs. Golden State. Tallying a season-high 31 points in Tuesday’s game against the Warriors, Williamson followed that with just 12 points on 5/20 shooting on Wednesday night.
Following their second-straight loss to Golden State, the Pelicans announced a roster move.
Via Pelicans: “Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled Karlo Matković and Antonio Reeves from the @GleagueSquadron.”
Matković has made two NBA appearances this season, tallying just five total minutes played. Reeves has also made just two appearances while tallying five minutes played. The 6-foot-5 guard has missed all six of his field goal attempts. Reeves was also First-team All-SEC in 2024 and Second-team All-MVC in 2022; he was drafted 47th overall in the 2024 NBA draft.
New Orleans will play its next game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. While it is still early, the Pelicans have suffered three-straight bad losses after starting 2-0. While neither Matković nor Reeves project to play much for New Orleans, they have been recalled from the G League.
Friday’s game against Indiana will start a four-game home stand for New Orleans that they hope can spark a hot streak after this disappointing three-game losing streak. Their next four games include the: Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and Cleveland Cavaliers.