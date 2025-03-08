NBA Star Dejounte Murray Reacts to Historic Nikola Jokic Game
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has been having a historic season with the numbers he's been putting up. Currently in a two-horse race between him and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic's triple-double performances make it hard for voters to ignore coming down the stretch.
The Nuggets faced off against the Phoenix Suns Friday night, taking a 149-141 win in overtime. In the win, Jokic posted a monstrous stat line of 31 points, 22 assists, and 21 rebounds for the Nuggets, the first player ever to have a 30/20/20 game. Seeing this prompted responses from tons of people online, including New Orleans Pelicans star Dejounte Murray.
"JOKIC IS UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Murray shared to his X account. While it was a record-setting performance, it's at the point where people aren't shocked to see Jokic put up these kinds of numbers.
For Murray, he's had his fair share of triple-doubles in his career with 20, his most coming during his lone All-Star appearance with the San Antonio Spurs in 2021-22. However, nothing close to what Jokic posted tonight.
While Murray is out for the remainder of the season and there are no matchups between the Nuggets and Pelicans for the rest of the season, fans will have to wait till next year to see these two face off against each other. Perhaps then Jokic could have yet another historic performance like he did Friday night.
