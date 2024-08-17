New Orleans Pelicans Coach Named Basketball League's Defensive Player of the Year
New Orleans Pelicans Player Development coach Corey Brewer is spending his summer trying to win a basketball championship. The former NBA player plays in the BIG3 League, and his Bivouac team plays in the league's championship game this weekend.
Brewer was recently announced as the league's Defensive Player of the Year, leading the BIG3 in steals and blocked shots this season. He saved his best all-around game for the semifinals last week in his home state of Tennessee. Bivouac defeated Tri-State 50-40, led by Brewer's 19 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocked shots. His team went 7-1 during the regular season and headed into the playoffs as the Number 1 overall seed.
Brewer joined the BIG3 league in 2022.
The Portland, Tennesee native was back in old stomping grounds, just 40 miles from where he was born. He was a former McDonald's All-American who led his Portland high school team to their only state tournament appearance in 2003. Brewer then went to the University of Florida, where he helped the Gators win two straight national championships.
The versatile forward spent 13 seasons in the NBA and won an NBA Finals with the Dallas Mavericks. Now, he is one win away from winning a BIG3 title. BIG3 is a league founded by Ice Cube in 2017 and has seen moderate success over the years. In 2024, the league consists of 12 teams, with a Miami team being added next season.
There are awards for individual success, such as MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, and the league hosts an All-Star game. Last year was the first time an active NBA player participated in the game when the Celtics Jaylen Brown played in the all-star game. This year's BIG3 weekend takes place in Boston at the TD Garden.
Brewer will then head back to New Orleans to prepare for the upcoming season. The team will then hold training camp back in his home state of Tennessee. He's been with the Pelicans organization since 2020, helping to develop the young talent on the roster. His work with Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy III was important to their development.
Now a younger crop of players from Jordan Hawkins, Yves Missi, and Antonio Reeves will look to Brewer for guidance and direction as newer players in the NBA. Brewer is a proven winner at every level of basketball, and he's hoping to add another notch to his belt with a BIG3 Championship this weekend.