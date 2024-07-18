New Orleans Pelicans Grab Another Sharpshooter in 2025 NBA Mock Draft
The New Orleans Pelicans are looking to a way to fill out their roster this summer after they added Dejounte Murray in a trade to bolster their backcourt, but also don't have a starting center following the departure of Jonas Valanciunas.
During this past draft, they took a high-ceiling prospect in Yves Missi with their first round pick. The 7-footer out of Baylor has flashed some potential during Summer League, but despite making the Big 12's All-Freshman and All-Defensive teams, his averages of 10.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game points to him being a project instead of a finished product.
The front office is hoping Croatian center Karlo Matkovic, who they selected in the 2022 NBA draft, is much closer to being a contributor after he's looked solid during his Summer League action.
Outside of the five spot, though, there are some other roster questions that have to be worked out for the Pelicans. Much of that largely comes in the second unit as multiple players are positioning themselves to have a role.
Sharpshooter Jordan Hawkins is hoping to take the next step in his career, but with that not being a certainty, the front office also drafted prolific three-point shooter Antonio Reeves with their second round pick who could be someone who factors in.
Because long-range shooting is such a premium in today's modern NBA, a way too early 2025 Mock Draft by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report has New Orleans taking incoming freshman shooting guard Will Riley with the 19th overall pick.
"Coming off three impressive EYBL sessions with UPlay (21.9 points), Will Riley committed to Illinois and reclassified to play college basketball in 2024, making himself eligible for the 2025 draft ... After some impressive moments through Nike Hoop Summit week, Riley should be on most NBA teams' radar entering 2024-25," he writes.
At 6-foot-7, he could potentially play wing at the next level as well, something which could be a major need of the Pelicans depending on how the Brandon Ingram saga works out.
Another underrated factor coming out of Wasserman's mock draft is that he expects New Orleans to be contending in the playoffs considering they are not picking in the lottery.
Riley is a name Pelicans fans can monitor during the upcoming college basketball season to see if he would fit with what they are trying to build.