New Orleans Pelicans VP Makes Wild Claim About Rookie Center
While fans of the New Orleans Pelicans are constantly considering what center David Griffin is going to add, the team is preparing for a future in which they have to use what they currently have.
Griffin joined the broadcast for New Orleans' first NBA Summer League game and made some bold claims about their first-round draft selection Yves Missi out of Baylor.
"Athletically, he's going to be in the top one half of one percent at his position, but also as a human being he's exactly who we want to be," said the executive. "You can see he can defend in space. Everything that makes him raw is something we can address, but everything that he brings is innately something really special."
It wasn't a perfect debut for Missi, he did get dunked on quite viciously by Terrence Shannon Jr. of the Minnesota Timberwolves. It wasn't all bad, though. He finished with six points, eight rebounds, two assists and a block.
"One of the things for us last years was we were sixth in defensive efficiency and 11th offensively with all of the offensive players that we had, and it didn't make a lot of sense," said Griffin. "[A] reason for that was that we didn't have a dynamic rolling playmaker and I think our coaches are really excited about Missi in that role."
The rookie showcased some of his playmaking skills when he found Jordan Hawkins for an open three while at the top of the key.
He averaged 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, half an assist and 1.5 blocks per game. While his playmaking wasn't really showcased in college, it's easy to see why the coaching staff believes he can improve there.
"The ability to create that single side tag is something we just didn't have last year. Brandon [Ingram] and Zion [Williamson] being able to play off of that will be a really good fit for us."
The only other player that is joining Missi in the center room as of now, that will be a major contributor, is Daniel Theis.
On paper, the two could combine to create an interesting rotation at center with different strengths and weaknesses.
Theis is a better option to stretch the floor, a slightly better shooter than former center Jonas Valanciunas.
Missi has more upside as an athletic defender and playmaker, but offers virtually nothing as a shooter. He didn't attempt a single three in college.
It isn't a perfect room, but there is a scenario in which they can survive without adding another center to the mix. Especially when considering that there will be a heavier focus on small-ball this season.
If Missi does become one of the league's best athletes, they could be looking at massive value at just the No. 21 overall selection.