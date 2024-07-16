New Orleans Pelicans Sign Intriguing Croatian Center to Multi-Year Deal
It's been a noisy offseason for the New Orleans Pelicans as they have been searching for ways to improve their roster. Despite being filled with talent at multiple positions, they haven't advanced past the first round in the playoffs under head coach Willie Green.
This prompted them to make an aggressive move for Dejounte Murray, landing the high-profile guard in one of the most notable moves moves of the summer.
They're hoping the young star is the missing piece for how this team is currently constructed, giving him primary ball handling responsibilities and moving C.J. McCollum back to an off-ball role where he previously thrived. With a more natural floor general in place, that should open things up for Zion Williamson.
Of course, if their oft-injured star will be available is the saga that has plagued the Pelicans, but when he is with the team there is no denying how good his is and the impact he has for this group.
New Orleans is still looking to make some noise before the upcoming season begins.
Because Jonas Valanciunas departed in free agency and they traded away Larry Nance Jr. in the Murray deal, the center position is a glaring need they have to address.
This past draft, they selected 7-footer Yves Missi from Baylor, but he is much more of a project than someone who can be an impact player right now. They signed veteran Daniel Theis to a one-year deal, but at this point in his career he's not a different maker and shouldn't be playing starter minutes.
As the Pelicans search for other options, they added to their depth.
According to NBA insider Shams Charania, they signed their 2022 second round pick Karlo Matkovic to a three-year, $4.9 million contract. This will bring the Croatian big man over to be part of the roster this season under his rookie deal.
The 6-foot-11 center started his professional career with Cedevita in 2018 before being loaned to Serbian club OKK Beograd the following year. He spent two more seasons in Serbia with Mega Basket before rejoining Cedevita.
The 23-year-old then left at the beginning of 2024 and went to New Orleans' G League affiliate before signing this contract.
How much Matkovic factors into the plans this season is unknown as he's a still an unproven player and the Pelicans are looking for pieces who can help them win now.
Still, it's a good sign they were able to get him over from Europe and will have him in the mix as a depth option when necessary.