New Orleans Pelicans Wing Should Be Prime 2028 Team USA Target
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris were littered with former and current New Orleans Pelicans players. On Team USA, former standouts Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday both represented the red, white and blue, helping them win the gold medal.
Free agent signing, center Daniel Theis represented Germany. They played for the bronze medal after losing to France in the semifinals but were defeated by Nikola Jokic and Serbia.
Backup point guard Jose Alvarado helped lead Peurto Rico to the Olympic games for the first time since 2004. Their run to the Olympics was a magical one, but all of that wore off in Paris as they finished last in the men’s competition.
How many current and former Pelicans players will be taking part in the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles? A lot can happen between now and then, but there are a few players on the team now that should be under consideration.
The first name that comes to mind is Zion Williamson. After a healthy 2023-24 season, he is looking to shake the injury-prone label that has been warranted for the early part of his NBA career.
He was named as a contender for a spot on Team USA in 2028. Another New Orleans player who should be a prime target for the team is forward Trey Murphy.
A first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Virginia, Murphy was also named as a contender for the roster by Kevin Pelton of ESPN. He will just be entering his prime by the time the 2028 Olympic Games roll around at 28 years old.
“A member of the USA Select Team, Murphy would bring size and shooting along the lines of the role Cam Johnson played during the 2023 World Cup,” Pelton wrote.
Murphy is the prototype of what franchises are looking to build their rosters around currently. He has been labeled as a 3-and-D player, which is appropriate, which caps what his potential could be.
An excellent 3-point shooter and versatile defender, Murphy has a strong base for his game to build off of. But, there is another level of production that can be reached, which should be one of the points of emphasis for the Pelicans moving forward.
For him to reach that potential, another move has to be made with the roster. As long as Brandon Ingram is in the mix, Murphy’s ceiling will be capped in New Orleans. For him to be unlocked, the logjam on the wing has to be alleviated.