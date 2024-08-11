New Orleans Pelicans Star Named Contender for Team USA in 2028
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris featured two New Orleans Pelicans players. Center Daniel Theis, who signed as a free agent this summer, represented Germany. Point guard Jose Alvarado played for Puerto Rico.
Coming away with the gold medal once again in men’s basketball this year was Team USA, led by LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Given their ages, 39, 36 and 35 respectively, there is certainly a strong chance this was their final Olympic games.
It is easy to see Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, who will be 38 and 34, also not brought back. Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid will certainly be considered, but given their ages, 35 and 34, and lengthy injury history, they are hard to project.
That is seven spots that may need to be filled during the next Olympic cycle. There are plenty of talented players to choose from to fill those spots, including a Pelicans star.
FanDuel Sportsbook has shared predictions of what the roster could look like in four years. Zion Williamson was one of the forwards selected for the roster.
Over at ESPN, Kevin Pelton predicted which NBA stars could make up Team USA for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles. One of the players he listed as a contender for a spot was Williamson.
“Along with Maxey, Williamson was the other American younger than age 30 who received All-NBA votes this season but wasn't in the USA's player pool. It's hard to project where Williamson will be physically in four years, but if healthy he's a legit Olympic contender,” Pelton wrote.
Health will also be the No. 1 concern when projecting Williamson’s future. He was able to play in a career-high 70 games during the 2023-24 season, only the second time in five tries he didn’t miss at least half of the season.
Talent certainly isn’t a concern when it comes to the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He is a dominant force on the court, overwhelming opponents with his combination of size and athleticism in the paint.
With an expanding offensive repertoire as a playmaker, Williamson is certainly one of the 12 most talented players in the pool for Team USA. If he is able to stay healthy, he should move from the contender list to a lock for the team.
Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Davis, Anthony Edwards, Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum were the returning players selected by Pelton. The new additions to the team are Jalen Brunson, Jalen Williams, Tyrese Maxey, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero.