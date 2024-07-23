Proposed New Orleans Pelicans Trade Lands Two Rotation Players for Brandon Ingram
The New Orleans Pelicans' offseason isn't done yet, as the team still has a need for a starting center. It was an issue yesterday, last week, and at the beginning of the offseason.
Until the front office makes a move for a starting-caliber center, the Pelicans' problem will continue. If they enter the season with their current roster, one could argue that it's one of the better in the NBA in terms of talent.
However, the fit is interesting, and with no one to start at center unless they're playing out of position, it does lead to some questions. Not having a starting center in the Western Conference feels like a death wish.
Brandon Ingram seems to be the odd man out in this situation for more reasons than not. Ingram wants to get paid, which is likely the biggest issue of them all. Factor in that he could be used in a package for a center, and moving him makes even more sense.
It's never been about talent when it comes to Ingram, as he's one of the most talented players in the NBA when he's at his best.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report proposed a package that could help them solve their issue. His proposal would move Ingram to the Toronto Raptors for Jakob Poeltl, Bruce Brown, and a 2026 first-round pick (top-four protected) via the Indiana Pacers.
The deal would also move Jordan Hawkins and Matt Ryan, which seems like a ton to give up for Poeltl and Brown.
"The Pelicans should still be searching for a way to turn Brandon Ingram into a starting center before the season begins and Poeltl could be one of the best to become available.
"Poeltl, 28, averaged 11.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and shot 65.6 percent overall for the Toronto Raptors last season... He's a big, talented defender making less than $20 million per season over the next three years and had a swing rating in the 98th and 91st percentiles since arriving in Toronto (plus-14.1 and plus-9.6 overall)."
Poeltl is an elite defender at the rim, but his lack of a three-point shot makes his fit next to Zion Williamson a bit interesting.
Brown, an NBA champion, is an above-average defender with a decent three-point shot, but he seems a little redundant with the other players on the roster.
Ultimately, it'll come down to who the front office believes will help them more. If Poeltl and Brown are that, a move could be possible.