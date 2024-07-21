Trade Idea Sees New Orleans Pelicans Ship Out Young Sharpshooter for Big Man
Right now, the offseason is pretty quiet after free agency started in early-July and saw the New Orleans Pelicans make one of the most high-profile moves of the summer.
Landing Dejounte Murray certainly improves the overall ceiling of this roster, but they also lost a lot of depth as well, something that could come back to haunt them with the injury history of their superstar Zion Williamson.
Even when not factoring in their overall lack of depth, the Pelicans have a major hole on their roster.
With Jonas Valanciunas signing with the Washington Wizards, and Larry Nance Jr. and Cody Zeller getting shipped out in the Murray deal, there is not a viable starting center option.
New Orleans does have rookies Yves Missi and Karlo Matkovic as potential pieces of their future, but they don't seem ready to be starters on a playoff-contending team. Daniel Theis, who they added in free agency, also isn't a starting five at this point in his career.
Because of that, many around the league are speculating the Pelicans will look to use Brandon Ingram as a trade chip to bring a center to their roster.
One idea from Cal Durrett of Hoops Habit has a three-team deal doing just that.
In his proposal, New Orleans gets Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz, but ships out Jordan Hawkins and two first round picks to land the talented rim protector. In this trade, the San Antonio Spurs would make a "win now" move for Lauri Markannen while shipping out Keldon Johnson, three first round picks and a pick swap.
This would be quite the blockbuster.
Not only would the Pelicans get their missing piece by way of Kessler, but they would only have to do so my trading away Hawkins, who is still a question mark, and two first round picks which ideally won't be in the lottery.
When it comes to roster construction, the 22-year-old will be a huge factor on the interior with his career averages of 8.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game with 70.4 percent shooting from the field.
Whether something like this gets done will be seen, but until New Orleans addresses their center situation, there will continue to be speculation about what direction they will go.