New Orleans Pelicans Star Zion Williamson Facing Make or Break Season
When the New Orleans Pelicans drafted Zion Williams with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, it was expected that he would become the next big superstar in the league. While he has shown flashes of being that player, the results haven't been even close to consistent.
Unfortunately, injuries have completely derailed Williamson's career thus far.
In his four NBA seasons, the 24-year-old forward has only played in 184 of the possible 328 games. All the Pelicans can do is hope that Williamson can get his health figured out.
A popular belief about Williamson's injury issues is that he has not kept his weight under control. He played the 2023-24 season at a listed 284 pounds. That causes a lot of wear and tear on a body.
Looking at last season, Williamson played in 70 games. That was a positive sign, as the number was the most he has ever reached. However, he did suffer an injury during the team's play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers and was unable to return for the rest of the year.
Now, he's facing a legitimate make-or-break season in 2024-25.
New Orleans won't necessarily move on from him if he struggles again this year. They've locked themselves in to a massive five-year deal worth more than $197 million. Even if they don't move on, life can get difficult for Williamson.
Should he struggle with injuries or not perform up to standards, the pressure he would receive from the media and fans would be at an all-time high. He is already heavily criticized in both of those worlds.
There is also a chance that the Pelicans could start looking to trade Williamson. While they would love to see him reach his full potential and stay on the court, they can't wait forever.
During the NBA offseason this year, New Orleans made a major move to acquire star guard Dejounte Murray. They're going all-in on trying to compete in the Western Conference. Brandon Ingram is still on the roster as well, although there are rumblings that he could still be on his way out of town.
All of that being said, the Pelicans need Williams to figure it out. He's had four years to do so and still hasn't been able to get it all together. If he doesn't do it this season, he could be in danger of being shipped out of New Orleans.