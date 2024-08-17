Top Games to Watch On New Orleans Pelicans 2024-2025 Schedule
The New Orleans Pelicans unveiled their schedule for the upcoming year, which means basketball is right around the corner.
They start their season at home for a change, hosting the Chicago Bulls on October 23. There is plenty of intrigue locally and nationally heading into the year.
Despite winning 49 games last season, the second most in franchise history, most prognosticators aren't ready to proclaim the Pelicans as serious contenders in the Western Conference. They certainly have the talent to compete, but the franchise has not made it past the first round of the playoffs since 2018.
Even worse, their best player, Zion Williamson, has not played a single playoff game in his career, and he's entering his sixth year in the league. Still, New Orleans are putting a talented roster on the floor.
Fans should be excited to watch the team play this season and here are a few games they should pay attention to.
November 3 - Home Against Atlanta Hawks
The early season tilt marks the first game newly acquired guard Dejounte Murray plays against his former team. The Atlanta Hawks traded the All-Star guard this offseason after the Murray-Trae Young combination was not working. Murray spent two seasons with the Hawks and averaged a career-high 22.5 points last year.
Still, Atlanta decided to go in a different direction, pulling the trigger on shipping Murray to the Pelicans in exchange for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr., E.J. Liddell, Cody Zeller, and two future first-round picks.
Expect Murray to have a little extra juice for this one.
November 13 - Away Against Oklahoma City Thunder
The November matchup between these two teams is the first since the playoffs last season.
The Oklahoma City Thunder swept New Orleans in a lackluster showing. Williamson hurt himself during the Play-In Tournament and missed the playoffs again. Brandon Ingram was coming off a hyperextended knee and didn't look quite like himself.
Williamson played in two regular-season games against the Thunder, averaging 24.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in those contests. The teams split those games 1-1, so it's safe to say Williamson could have been a difference-maker in the playoffs.
It will be seen early in the season how the Pelicans measure up against an Oklahoma City team that finished No. 1 in the West last year.
February 21 - Away Against Dallas Mavericks
It may seem strange that a game after the All-Star break is considered a top game to look out for, but it could have major significance.
When New Orleans plays their first game after the All-Star Game, the team could look massively different. This summer has been filled with uncertainty surrounding Ingram's contract situation as his camp seeks $45-$50 annually, but the Pelicans are not willing to give him that.
The market for the former All-Star forward has seemingly withered to nothing, so for now, Ingram remains on this roster.
If he stands firm on the money he's seeking, New Orleans would have no choice but to move him around the All-Star break or else they could lose him for nothing when he becomes an unrestricted free agent after this season.
April 2 & 4 - Los Angeles Trip
The Pelicans play both the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers back-to-back during the last two weeks of the regular season. All three teams could be jockeying for playoff positioning, just like they were last year.
The Clippers finished with just two more wins than New Orleans, but those two wins stamped the Clippers as the fourth seed in the West, while the Pelicans and Lakers fought each other in the Play-In Tournament for the right to make the playoffs.
This trip for New Orleans also marks the only time they play in the new state-of-the-art Intuit Dome next year as this new $2 billion arena marks the first time the Clippers won't have to share a building with the Lakers.
Given the history with Anthony Davis as a former Pelican and now him playing for the Lakers, this is always a big game between these two.
With the season coming to a close and the playoffs potentially at stake for both, it heightens the matchup even more for both sides.