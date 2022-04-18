Pelicans Late Adjusting to Playoffs' Physicality, Fall 110-99 to Suns in Game 1

The New Orleans Pelicans were slow to adjust to the physical nature of the NBA Playoffs in a 110-99 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Game 1 had the New Orleans Pelicans starting the fourth quarter to pull within 8 points before Chris Paul's 13-straight points led to the Phoenix Suns' 110-99 victory in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. It was an encouraging playoff debut by the Pelicans' head coach Willie Green as he made several in-game adjustments to pressure Suns' coach Monty Williams' No. 1 seeded team.

The Suns had a simple plan against the Pelicans by allowing Chris Paul and Devin Booker to take control of the contest. After a week off, the Suns were definitely in playoff shape to capture an 11-point home victory.

Paul (30 points, ten assists, seven rebounds) and Booker (25 points, eight assists, four rebounds) kept the offense moving while Deandre Ayton (21 points, nine rebounds, four blocks) stalled out over a dozen Pelican drives into the paint.

"As a group collectively, we made things tough on him, but that's what Chris (Paul) does. Down the stretch of a game, they'll put the ball in his hands, and he just runs pick and rolls. We'll go back, look at the tape and see where we can be better, but we definitely have to make him take tough shots. I thought he hit a couple of big threes to give them some momentum."

Jonas Valanciunas failed to match Ayton's energy despite scoring 18 and grabbing 25 rebounds. He had 13 offensive boards as the shots were not falling for New Orleans. Their 36/95 shooting night helped lead to the first 20-rebound game in Pelicans' playoff history.

Brandon Ingram was scored once on two three-point attempts and did not keep the Suns' defense honest with more attempts from beyond the arc. They shrank the court, funneled him to trouble, and threw off his mid-range shot rhythm. He finished the contest with 18 points on 17 shots and five turnovers.

CJ McCollum had 25 points on 9 of 25 attempts (36%), eight rebounds, and six assists. Phoenix focused on stopping his first option, and McCollum could not keep moving the ball fast enough to get ahead of the switching rotations.

Green admitted the Pelicans "have to play faster. They have their hands on us. You can't play slow. You have to get the ball in-bounded or rebounded and get up the floor quickly. Get into your actions with force. I thought we were a step slow."

Green found some positives in a game where almost nothing went as planned. New Orleans followed a 34-point first half with 37 in the third quarter. Per ESPN's Andrew Lopez, New Orleans missed 14 wide-open shots. The Pelicans expect to have better games now that their nerves have settled, and they learned the physicality levels increased during playoff basketball.

Larry Nance Jr. (14 points, six rebounds, three assists) provided solid minutes off the bench, especially when Phoenix started targeting Jaxson Hayes with certain lineups. Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy III had six points on 5 of 8 shooting. Jose Alvarado provided steady leadership and point-of-attack full-court defense that aggravated Paul into a technical foul.

Alvarado even boxed out Ayton on one possession and did more than enough to help bring the Pelicans back within striking distance. Devonte' Graham was held to 10 minutes of action, and Jaxson Hayes only logged 11 minutes. Coach Green adjusted the team's rotations which will likely be the theme for the Pelicans. However, he continues to preach fundamental basketball in the playoffs, where winning at all levels is usually decided on a few core factors.

"To start the game, it was extremely physical for our group, and we did not adjust to that in the first half. In the third quarter, the second half, we made the adjustment. We knew the game was going to be physical. They had their hands on us, which means that we have to play faster. We have to get into the paint. We have to crash the glass. All those things, we did. But we have to make some shots."

On Tuesday, April 19, Game 2 between the Pelicans and Suns will be in Phoenix inside Footprint Center at 9 PM CT. TNT and Bally Sports New Orleans will televise the first-round playoff contest.

