Pelicans vs. Suns Playoffs Schedule

On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans punched their ticket for the postseason after a thrilling 105-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The team will have a quick turnaround and head to Phoenix for Sunday's Game 1 in the first round of the Pelicans vs. Suns playoffs series.

The first playoff game in New Orleans since 2018 will be Friday night. If the Play-In game atmosphere versus the San Antonio Spurs indicates how raucous the crowd will be, then Friday night should be pretty special. Game 4 of the series will be Sunday night, with Games 5-7 yet to be determined.

The Phoenix Suns took 3 of 4 games against the Pelicans, although only 1 of those games featured CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram on the court together. That game was a 117-102 Pelicans victory in Phoenix. Chris Paul did not play for the Suns in that game either, so both teams have not played each other at full strength.

They probably won't, as Zion Williamson remains out of the lineup while recovering from foot surgery. At any rate, playoff basketball is back in New Orleans, and excitement is at an all-time high with this team.

