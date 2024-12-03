Betting Odds & Prediction for Detroit Pistons vs Bucks on Tuesday
On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons have a chance to shock the NBA. With a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks in play, it marks the final group stage matchup in the NBA Cup for both teams. Essentially, the game serves as the East Group B Championship.
Heading into the matchup, both teams have three wins in the NBA Cup. The winner will head to the knockout round, which is something the Pistons have prioritized this season.
Considering it’s been years since the Pistons have clinched a spot in the playoffs, the NBA Cup has become a major priority for them this year, as they are a young team embracing the early-season tournament.
They have their hands full with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, as they failed to come out on top in their game against the Bucks last month.
Detroit put on a solid effort. Despite allowing Antetokounmpo to dominate on the offensive end, the Pistons forced overtime. Once the game went into the extra period, the Bucks found separation. They ended up defeating the Pistons 127-120. Antetokounmpo finished the game with 59 points and 14 rebounds.
Although the Pistons are coming off of a disappointing matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, their last NBA Cup matchup against the Indiana Pacers went as well as it could’ve gone. A dominant 130-106 showing not only put the Pistons in play to win their group, but it helped them get in the race to potentially secure a wild card spot if needed.
Game Details
Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks
Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Time: 7 PM ET.
Location: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Odds
Spread: Bucks -3.5
Moneyline: MIL -164, DET +138
Total O/U: 222.5
Prediction
Total O/U: OVER 222.5