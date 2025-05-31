Bill Simmons Gives High Praise to Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
This season, there were few bigger breakout stars in the NBA than Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham. Following an impressive 2025 showing, the former No. 1 pick received some high praise from a longtime analyst.
While the Pistons' historic turnaround was the primary storyline in Detroit this year, it wouldn't have been possible if not for Cunningham. His game took a step forward in multiple areas, resulting in him solidifying himself as a budding superstar in this league. Cunningham put up career-highs across the board while leading the Pistons to the playoffs, averaging 26.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 9.1 APG in 70 appearances.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Bill Simmons had on Zach Lowe to discuss a variety of topics across the NBA. While breaking down the league, they gave their lists of who they believe will be the top 15 players in the league next year. Cunningham made an appearance on Simmons' list, coming in just outside the top 10.
"I have Wemby sixth. Then I have Curry, Mitchell, Haliburton and Bronson as my seven through 10," Simmons said. "Then my last level is Cade No. 11, Anthony Davis, Towns, Mobley, and Jalen Williams."
Instances like this are a testament to the league-wide recognition Cunningham has accumulated over the last seven months. Many expected him to eventually become a star after being a top pick, and now he is meeting the high bar that was set for him. Fresh off landing on an All-NBA team, the Pistons star certainly belongs in the conversation of the NBA's best players heading into 2026 and beyond.
Heading into a second straight offseason where he's fully healthy, the rising superstar is sure to add more to his arsenal before turning up for training camp in the fall.