Brooklyn Nets’ Ben Simmons Could Miss Clash vs Pistons
On Sunday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets are set to host the Detroit Pistons. The home team could miss a key player who is working his way back after the deadline with back concerns over the last few years.
Ben Simmons is on Brooklyn’s injury report listed as questionable. The three-time All-Star guard is on an injury management plan as he hopes to avoid any notable setbacks this season.
Through Brooklyn’s first six games of the season, Simmons has been available for five matchups. When the Nets took on the Denver Nuggets on October 29, they held Simmons out, starting up his injury management plan for the first time during the regular season.
At that point, Simmons had appeared in three games. He averaged 24 minutes on the court as a starter, producing five points, six rebounds, and six assists.
Simmons returned to the Nets’ lineup after a game off to face the Memphis Grizzlies earlier in the week. In two games, Simmons posted averages of eight points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. While he didn’t attempt a ton of shots, Simmons’ efficiency was high, making 80 percent of his field goals.
Since Simmons joined the Nets a few years ago, he has only faced the Pistons on two occasions. His first matchup against Detroit in 2022 included a four-point, eight-rebound showing. The Nets defeated the Pistons in that matchup.
Back in late January of 2023, Simmons checked in for 20 minutes against the Pistons. He logged zero points and seven assists in the Brooklyn loss against Detroit.
Lately, Simmons’ Nets have been rolling. After going 0-2 to begin the season, they’ve fired off three wins over their last four matchups. Meanwhile, the Pistons are searching for their second win in Brooklyn. Whether Simmons will be a part of the matchup or not is unclear.