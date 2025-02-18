Cade Cunningham Gives Bold Take on Detroit Pistons Future
Throughout the history of the franchise, the Detroit Pistons have had countless all-time talents don their uniform. They seemed to have found their latest star talent, and he is striving to deliver similar results as those who came before him.
Four years removed from being selected No. 1 overall in 2021, Cade Cunningham has made "the leap" as a prospect. He's put together a career year, posting career highs across the board. More importantly, Cunningham's heightened play has resulting in Detroit stockpiling wins.
On the season, Cunningham is averaging 25.4 PPG, 6.3 RPG, and 9.4 APG. This production led to him being named as a reserve in this year's All-Star Game.
Aside from competing in the All-Star Game and three-point contest, Cunningham also did numerous media availability. After his team was eliminated in the newly-formatted tournament, the young guard got to talking about his future. When asked about what he expects from himself and the franchise moving forward, he cited winning and championships as two primary factors.
Based on what we've seen this season, Cunningham and the Pistons are one the right track. Despite having the league's worst record last year, they currently hold a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference with less than 30 games to go. Winning a title might not be in the cards right now, but they're on the path to becoming a team who could contend later down the line.
Now that he's gotten the personal accolade out of the way, Cunningham seems dialed in on success for the Pistons as a whole. Only time will tell if he's able to join names like Isiah Thomas and Chauncey Billips as point guards to deliver a NBA title to Detroit.