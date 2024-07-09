Detroit Pistons Announce Signing of Sharpshooting Forward
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially announced that they signed the veteran sharpshooting forward Tobias Harris.
During the second day of the 2024 NBA free agency period, the Pistons agreed to terms with Harris, reportedly striking a two-year deal.
Harris is a significant addition for the Pistons, considering they have been out of playoff contention for quite some time.
Since Harris arrived at his last stop with the Philadelphia 76ers, he’s been a postseason regular. Through six seasons with the 76ers, Harris has 57 playoff games under his belt. He now joins a Pistons team that’s coming off of a 14-win season.
Entering free agency, the Pistons were expected to struggle to lure in some of the top players on the board, considering the state of the franchise. Harris was reportedly one of the team’s top targets, and they managed to convince him to play in Detroit on a short-term deal.
While Harris hasn’t missed the playoffs since 2019, he seems to have embraced the challenge that a rebuilding franchise like Detroit has to offer.
The 2024-2025 season will be a reunion for Harris and the Pistons. With the veteran forward playing for five different organizations since he entered the NBA in 2011, Harris had a run with the Pistons from 2015 to 2018. Across three seasons, Harris spent 157 games in Detroit, averaging 17 points on 38 percent shooting from deep.
At the time, Harris was a 23-year-old former first-round pick, looking for a long-term home as he developed in the NBA. Now, he’s a seasoned veteran, looking forward to bringing his expertise to a young team, helping them navigate through a rebuild as they look to make a transition into becoming more competitve.
Harris leaves behind his run with the Sixers after averaging 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists on 37 percent shooting from deep.