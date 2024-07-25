Detroit Pistons Coach Speaks on Recent Addition From Playoff Contender
One team’s waived player could turn out to be another team’s treasure. The Detroit Pistons hope that an offseason addition from a playoff contender such as the Philadelphia 76ers helps them boost their frontcourt.
Recently, the Sixers decided to move on from the veteran center Paul Reed. After the Sixers formed a reunion with former Pistons star Andre Drummond, they decided they no longer had a need for Reed. They waived the veteran just one season into his three-year deal.
Reed wouldn’t hit the free agency market for the second season in a row. Instead, the Pistons were willing to pick up the tab on the second season of his current contract and claimed him on waivers.
Detroit’s first-year head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff, likes the addition and is optimistic that Reed’s veteran experience could be a key factor for a young Pistons team in 2024-2025.
“We have some really talented bigs,” Bickerstaff said recently as the Pistons embarked on their Summer League journey. “Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart. I think adding Paul Reed is going to help get those young guys a little bit of guidance, a guy that can be out on the floor with them.”
Like Stewart, Reed has four seasons of experience with him. Being that Stewart joined a struggling Pistons team as a first-round pick, he earned immediate playing time, allowing him to play in over 230 games, collecting 177 starts.
As for Reed, he started his journey as a two-way player through the NBA G League before quickly working his way into the Sixers’ rotation. He comes to Detroit with fewer starts but still has 215 regular-season games of experience, along with 32 postseason matchups on his resume.
With the combination of Reed, Stewart, and the young first-rounder Jalen Duren, Bickerstaff is confident in his team’s frontcourt heading into his first season in charge of the Pistons.
“Our big guys are talented on both ends of the floor,” Bickerstaff continued. “Jalen Duren has the ability to playmake with the ball in his hands. I think there are some things there that we can help him unlock. Isaiah Stewart, the way that he plays the game, it’s a flashback to that bad boys era that I think the people of Detroit love to see. When you’re putting teams together, you want to find a way to connect them to the city and the fan base. I think our big guys have the ability to do that.”
Last season, Duren started all but one of the 61 games he played. The sophomore campaign included career-high production in the scoring and rebounding departments. He’s likely to maintain his role as a starter while Bickerstaff works on finding the right role for Reed and Stewart.
Reed played mostly behind Joel Embiid on the Sixers as the team’s primary backup center over the past two seasons. He displayed the ability to potentially have an impact at power forward. While Bickerstaff’s plan for Reed is currently unclear, he looks forward to having the former Sixer on board.