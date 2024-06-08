Detroit Pistons Could ‘Heavily’ Pursue Brooklyn Nets Starter
This summer, the Detroit Pistons have the resources to make some big changes. With the fifth pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, a selection or a trade could give the Pistons an opportunity to pick up an impact player for next season.
And when it comes to cap space, the Pistons have enough to throw some significant money at prospects. While most of the top free agents in the first tier are unlikely to give Detroit the time of day, there are a few prospects they have a shot at landing.
According to The Athletic’s James Edwards, Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton could be a realistic option.
The Pistons insider notes that he’s under the belief the Pistons go “heavily” after the Nets starter. He also added Malik Monk and Gary Harris as potential prospects as well.
“Claxton would address the rim protection woes,” Edwards wrote.
Claxton, a 25-year-old former second-round pick out of Georgia, slowly emerged as a starter in the NBA after making just 47 appearances through his first two seasons in the NBA. After coming off the bench for 28 outings, and drawing 19 starts during the Nets’ 2021-2022 campaign, Claxton was officially a full-time starter in 2022 and beyond.
Through his first two seasons as a full-time starter, Claxton averaged 12 points, ten rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal. He’s 67 percent from the field, and shoots 55 percent from the charity stripe on three attempts per game.
Brooklyn had plenty of turmoil in recent years, and a lot of moving pieces, but Claxton remained a solid standout with the Nets during that time. Now, he’s looking to land his richest contract yet, as he wraps up a two-year, $17 million deal with the Nets.