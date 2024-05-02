Detroit Pistons Land Offensive-Minded Forward in Latest NBA Mock Trade
Still, about six weeks away from the official start of the offseason, the Detroit Pistons have a lot of time to prepare how they plan to improve the roster. Along with having another top pick in the draft, the front office is also going to have nearly $60 million in cap space to work with.
As the playoffs roll along, the people at Bleacher Report put together a handful of bold trades for the offseason. The Pistons make an appearance, executing a trade with the Washington Wizards for one of their top players. In the scenario, Detroit sends Isaiah Stewart, Marcus Sasser, and two picks to Washington for Kyle Kuzma.
Kuzma, 28, has become an All-Star-level player since joining the Wizards back in 2022. He is coming off the best scoring season of his career, posting 22.2 PPG in the regular season. Kuzma is also on a great contract for a player in his prime years. He’s signed through the next three seasons, and his salary declines over the course of the deal.
As a former champion with the LA Lakers, Kuzma would be bringing some much-needed experience to a young Pistons’ roster. While he’d add a scoring punch alongside Cade Cunningham, his fit in Detroit isn’t exactly seamless.
One thing the Pistons need to put a focus on is three-point shooting. Spacing has been a major issue, and their core has two non-shooters. As a 33% career three-point shooter, Kuzma would only create more of a log jam around the rim.
Even though the Pistons aren’t giving up much in this scenario, Kuzma isn’t the archetype of forward they should be looking to acquire this summer.