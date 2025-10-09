Detroit Pistons Make Decision on Jalen Duren's Status vs Bucks
The Detroit Pistons are back on the floor on Thursday night for a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The status of the veteran center Jalen Duren came into question as he’s dealing with hamstring tightness.
Earlier this week, Duren’s status was considered to be day-to-day. While the setback didn’t seem severe, the Pistons have no need to rush the veteran center back on the court. Not only is it preseason, but Duren has proven to be a sure starter in Detroit’s rotation. Preseason only serves as a way for the veteran center to get into game shape.
For the second game in a row, Duren will be out.
via @HunterPatterson: Jalen Duren (hamstring tightness) is out tonight for the Pistons.
Last season, one of the Duren’s biggest questions surrounded his ability to stay healthy. During his rookie year with the Pistons, Duren played in 67 games, averaging 25 minutes per game. He was in a different role, coming off the bench for just 31 of those matchups.
In year two, Duren found himself inserted into a starting position with the Pistons. He averaged 29 minutes of action, but appeared in 61 games. His ankle bothered him at times throughout the year.
Last season, Duren started the year off slow, and dealt with minor setbacks at first, but he quickly turned it around. The veteran center ended up playing in 78 games, seeing the court for 26 minutes per game.
As a full-time starter for the second season in a row, Duren averaged 11.8 points per game, making 69 percent of his field goals and hitting on 67 percent of his shots from the charity stripe. Along with his scoring, Duren averaged 10.3 rebounds per game, along with 2.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks.
The Pistons are coming off their first playoff run of the Cade Cunningham era. Duren was available for all six games and saw his playing time increase to 33.8 minutes per game in the six matchups. Throughout his first postseason experience, Duren continued posting averages of 11.8 points and 10.7 rebounds.
When the Pistons opened up their preseason with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, Duren wasn’t on the court. Detroit rolled out the veteran Isaiah Stewart for an 18-minute outing. During that time, Stewart produced 12 points and 4 rebounds. Their backup, Paul Reed, checked in for 18 minutes. Reed collected 5 points and came down with 12 rebounds, while racking up an assist.
The Pistons and the Bucks are slated for an 8 PM ET tip-off on Wednesday.