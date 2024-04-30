Detroit Pistons Named as Wildcard Landing Spot for All-Star Guard
As a team with a sizable amount of cap space this offseason, the Detroit Pistons are going to be connected to a lot of players this offseason. They were recently linked to what could be one of the biggest names on the trade market this summer.
Coming off another season where they fell short of expectations, the rumor mill continues to heat up around the Atlanta Hawks. While they’ve shown no interest in moving on from him, Trae Young has emerged in debates about which NBA star will be traded next.
In a recent story for Bleacher Report, Eric Picnus broke down teams that could enter the Young sweepstakes if the Hawks make him available. The Pistons ended up getting a mention as a possible wildcard, given their lackluster performance this season.
“The wild card might be the Detroit Pistons, who ‘Need to do something,’ per multiple competing executives. Young is not the kind of point guard Detroit head coach Monty Williams tends to prefer, but conflict can sometimes lead to strange results.”
Young, 25, is getting ready to enter the prime of his career. In 54 games for the Hawks this season, he averaged 25.7 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and 10.8 APG. It’s also worth noting Young is signed through the 2025 and 2026 seasons, and has a player option for 2027. His salary will range from $43-$48 million throughout the life of his deal.
Young would certainly bring star power to the Pistons. However, he isn’t the archetype of player they need alongside the team’s core. His ball-dominant style could hinder the development of guards Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.
With the amount of cap space they have this offseason, the Pistons are in a position to star hunt. That said, Targeting a player like Young would likely end up doing more harm than good.