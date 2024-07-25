Former Champion Opens up on Tenure With Detroit Pistons
While he went on to have more success elsewhere, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope got his start in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons. Back in 2013, the front office drafted the two-way forward with the eighth pick in the draft.
Caldwell Pope spent four years with the Pistons, quickly growing into an impactful wing player on both ends of the floor. In his final season with the team, he averaged 13.8 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.5 APG, and 1.2 SPG while shooting 35% from beyond the arc.
Earlier this week, Caldwell-Pope sat down with Draymond Green for an interview on his podcast. Among the things brought up was his start in Detroit. KCP had nothing but nice things to say about the Pistons, admitting that he had a positive experience with the organization.
“My experience there was great,” Caldwell-Pope said. “They drafted me because of my defensive potential, I don’t think they knew what I could do offensively. I had an opportunity to showcase that.”
After refining his game with the Pistons, KCP went on to help multiple teams win championships as a veteran three-and-D wing. First, he won a title alongside LeBron James on the LA Lakers in 2020. A few years later, he secured his second championship with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
Following a two-year run with the Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope was on the move again this summer. He declined his player option to enter free agency, and ended up signing a multi-year deal with the Orlando Magic. Now, KCP will look to be a complementary piece to a younger team led by the duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.