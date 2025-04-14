Former Detroit Pistons GM Makes Big Cade Cunningham Prediction
After joining the Washington Wizards’ front office ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Troy Weaver no longer needed to defend the Detroit Pistons’ roster.
But looking at what his former draft pick has accomplished, Weaver has a bold prediction for Cade Cunningham, according to the former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins.
via @KoryEWoods: ESPN's Kendrick Perkins said that former Pistons executive Troy Weaver told him that Cade Cunningham will be the next American-born NBA MVP.
Weaver drafted Cunningham first overall during the 2021 NBA Draft.
Cunningham hasn’t necessarily been in the MVP race just yet at this point in his career, but he entered the picture when it comes to top 10 rankings, which could be a sign he’ll begin to get some real consideration next season if he maintains his high level of play.
This season, the MVP award is expected to come down to Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The two stars will likely remain in the MVP picture for years to come as they remain in their primes.
As for Cunningham, he continues to improve, and the league is taking notice. This year, the fourth-year guard earned his first All-Star nod. He finishes the season by averaging 26 points on 47 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from three. He also posted averages of nine assists and six rebounds.
This year, Cunningham is expected to be a favorite to land the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. Next year, he’ll surely eye the Most Valuable Player nod.