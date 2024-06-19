Former Detroit Pistons Star ‘Expected’ to Hit Free Agency
It appears that a former Detroit Pistons first-rounder is headed for free agency this summer.
According to the Chicago Sun Times’ Joe Cowley, Andre Drummond is “expected” to test the free agency market as he’s in search of a new team.
The last time Drummond tested free agency, he inked a two-year deal with the Chicago Bulls. If he exercised his second-year option, the veteran big man would make over $6 million across two seasons, which he did.
At the 2024 trade deadline, Drummond was a popular prospect. With his run in Chicago involving an inconsistent role, especially throughout his first year there, Drummond was expected to land a change of scenery for the second half of the 2023-2024 season.
Although a trade didn’t take place, it appears Drummond is likely committed to moving on. While Drummond might not generate the big offers he landed earlier in his career, there will certainly be a market of suitors for his services as a potential backup big man.
The Pistons brought in Drummond as the ninth-overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. He was an immediate contributor and quickly established himself as one of the NBA’s top-tier rebounders.
With the Pistons, Drummond led the league in rebounds per game on four occasions. He also acquired two All-Star appearances. The Drummond-Pistons partnership ended in 2020. At the trade deadline, Detroit moved Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers. One year after his arrival in Ohio, Drummond reached a buy-out with the Cavs before joining the Los Angeles Lakers.
Since LA, Drummond has had stops in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Chicago. This summer, he’ll be on the hunt for his seventh team.