How Tobias Harris turned back the clock in Detroit Pistons' win over Boston Celtics

Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris stepped up in a massive way in the team's 104-103 victory against the Boston Celtics inside Little Caesars Arena.

Harris scored a team-high 25 points on 11-of-20 shooting to help the Pistons pull out a victory. Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke highly of Harris after the game, praising his performance against the Celtics.

“He was huge – and that’s consistent,” Bickerstaff said of Harris via the team's website. “When we need him most, we know we can count on him, whether that’s settling us down, finding a bucket, communicating, getting guys together – that’s why he’s so valuable to us.”

Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris drives against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Pistons pull out big win thanks to Harris

Harris has struggled to stay healthy for the Pistons this season, appearing in just 26 of the team's first 41 games. However, when he has seen the court, he has made his presence known with the Pistons.

Pistons All-Star guard Cade Cunningham also had a lot of positive things to say about Harris and the impact he has had on the team.

“He’s been great. He’s just a class act, more than anything. The way he takes care of his body, goes about his work, is an inspiration to all the young guys. We’re thankful for it," Cunningham said via the team's website.

When a veteran player like Harris steps up to the plate like he did, it inspires the rest of the roster to do their best, even when the odds are stacked against them, like they were at times against the Celtics. The team trailed by as much as eight points during the game, but they found ways to crawl back out of it when things weren't going their way.

“That was a heck of a fourth-quarter battle. It was physical, it was defensive-minded, no one could find anything easy,” Bickerstaff said postgame via the team's website. “For our guys to come out with the win speaks to how connected they are and how much they value the moments they have together.”

The Pistons now have a 5.5-game lead over the Celtics in the standings for first place in the Eastern Conference. That is a great sign for what's to come in the second half of the season.

The Pistons are back in action tomorrow when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans inside the Smoothie King Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.