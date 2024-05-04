Former Knicks GM Linked to Detroit Pistons Front Office Job
Following a season where the Detroit Pistons finished last in the Eastern Conference, the organization plans to make some changes at the top. Shortly after their season ended, reports emerged that the team will be looking to hire a President of Basketball Operations this summer.
Over the past few weeks, countless names have been linked to this position. SNY’s Ian Begley recently reported that former New York Knicks GM Scott Perry is among the pool of potential candidates.
“Former Knicks GM Scott Perry is under consideration for the President of Basketball Operations opening with the Detroit Pistons, per people familiar with the matter. The Pistons are hiring a top basketball executive to report directly to owner Tom Gores, and the team is consulting a search firm to assist in the hire.”
Perry and the Pistons have history, as he used to be employed by the organization. Then president Joe Dumars hired Perry for a front office role back in 2000. During that time, he played a part in helping build the roster that was a contender for multiple years and won a championship in 2004.
Following his time with the Pistons, Perry went on to work in the front office of multiple different franchises. Since 2007, he’s had stints with the Seattle SuperSonics, Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks.
The Pistons are sure to do their due diligence in this search for a President of Basketball Operations. While the team finished with the league’s worst record, they’re in a position to quickly turn things around. Detroit will have close to $60 million to spend in free agency while also having one of the top picks in the upcoming NBA Draft.