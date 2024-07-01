Former Pistons All-Star Lands Multi-Year Deal With Another Team
With the 2024 free agency period firing up on Sunday night, one former member of the Detroit Pistons has returned to a familiar team.
Andre Drummond has signed a multi-year deal to reunite with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Drummond, a former ninth-overall pick to the Pistons, will continue his quest for a championship.
Back in 2012, Drummond entered the NBA after a run in the NCAA at UConn. He was one of the best players in the draft, and was selected by the Pistons to become an immediate contributor.
During his rookie effort, Drummond mostly played as a reserve. By year two, he was a full-time starter, appearing in 81 games.
Throughout his eight-year tenure with the Pistons, Drummond became a two-time All-Star, collecting appearances in 2016 and 2018. While Drummond established himself as one of the Pistons’ most reliable scorers during his tenure, on the boards is where he dominated.
For four seasons in Detroit, Drummond led the league in rebounding. Prior to exit in 2020, Drummond was the rebounding champion in the NBA for three-straight seasons.
During the 2019-2020 season, the Pistons closed the book on the Drummond chapter. He spent 33 games in Cleveland over two seasons before reaching a buyout. After becoming a free agent in 2021, Drummond joined the LA Lakers for 21 games.
The following offseason, Drummond joined the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite being the ideal backup for Joel Embiid, the Sixers included Drummond in a blockbuster deal to land James Harden. Drummond’s Philly run lasted 49 games before he went to the Brooklyn Nets.
Following a run with the Nets, Drummond hit the free agency market and landed a two-year offer from the Chicago Bulls. He spent the last two seasons with the Pistons’ rival before testing the market once again this summer.
The Pistons have been linked to centers this offseason, but a reunion with Drummond wasn’t really discussed. The 30-year-old center is likely focused on playing a role on a contending team at this point in his career. The rebuilding Pistons aren’t on the ideal timeline for his services.