Former Pistons Standout Sticks With Denver Nuggets Before Free Agency
Former Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson had a player option on the table this summer.
By accepting, Jackson could make a little over $5 million next season with the Denver Nuggets. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Jackson has accepted, and will return to the Nuggets for a third season.
During the 2022-2023 season, Jackson found himself hitting the free agency market after getting traded by the LA Clippers to the rebuilding Charlotte Hornets. With a desire to join a contender, Jackson reached a buyout with the Hornets.
When he hit the open market last February, Jackson joined Denver. It was the right move for Jackson. He appeared in 16 games to close out his first run with the Nuggets. Averaging 20 minutes on the floor, Jackson produced eight points per game.
Although Jackson didn’t have a major playoff impact for the Nuggets, appearing in just six games, he collected his first NBA Championship victory last season.
In his first full season with the Nuggets, Jackson played the full 82-game season, collecting 23 starts on the way. Spending an average of 22 minutes on the floor per game, Jackson was good for ten points and four assists.
Prior to becoming a veteran reserve, Jackson had runs with the OKC Thunder, Pistons and the Clippers. With Detroit, Jackson found a ton of personal success. Appearing in nearly 300 games across six seasons, Jackson produced 16 points and six assists per game, while shooting 35 percent from deep.
While postseason appearances were limited, Jackson was a part of the Pistons’ last two playoff runs. In 2016, he averaged 14 points in four games. A few years later, Jackson averaged 18 points per game in four outings, a playoff career-high which still stands years later.
Jackson will avoid the free agency market for another season, and return to Denver’s bench as they look to get back into championship contention.