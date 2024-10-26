JB Bickerstaff Isn't Concerned With Pistons Veteran's Early Struggles
When the Detroit Pistons signed Tobias Harris this offseason, bringing in a respected veteran to pair with the team's young core was a big reason. However, the journeyman forward is also expected to be a focal point in what they do on the floor as well. Harris' second stint in Detroit hasn't panned out how he might have hoped, but one key member of the franchise isn't concerned.
In his second debut with the Pistons, Harris finished with 13 points on 6-for-13 shooting against the Pacers. He followed that up by going for 10 points, five rebounds, and four assists in Friday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Following their defeat in Cleveland, Pistons Coach JB Bickerstaff was asked about Harris' play through the first two games of the season. He cited that growing pains and his selfless nature as two factors to his minimal production. Bickerstaff also took some accountability himself, stating that he needs to call more plays for the veteran forward.
"We're still young and learning each other. Tobias is looking to pick his spots because he's an unselfish guy and he's trying to learn how the young guys play," Bickerstaff said. "There's more actions we can run for Tobias to make his job easier, and that's on me to help him out."
With so many new pieces coming in this summer, growing pains were to be expected with the Pistons. Given his track record in the league, Harris will adjust and find his groove in due time.
As for the Pistons, they have minimal time to dwell on their loss to the Cavs. They are back in action again on Saturday in the second leg of a road-home back-to-back. Next up on the schedule is a meeting with the defending champion Boston Celtics.