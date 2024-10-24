JB Bickerstaff Keeping Positive Outlook Following Pistons Loss vs Pacers
On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons took the floor for their first game of the 2024-25 regular season. Squaring off against the Indiana Pacers on their home court, they came within arm's reach of kicking the year off in the win column. However, it'd be the Pacers who'd end up walking out with a 115-109 victory.
For J.B. Bickerstaff, it marked the official start of his tenure as head coach of the Pistons. Things might not have ended how he wanted, but he is still maintaining a positive outlook. Bickerstaff applauded the team for sticking to their offensive principles and is confident it will yield positive dividends for the Pistons as the season goes on.
"We did a great job of trying to share the ball," Bickerstaff said. "We touched the paint, things that we're preaching, we kicked the ball out to open shooters. Those things will happen and they'll go for us. We just have to be consistent in it and live it. Make or miss, we have to live it."
Sharing the ball is one thing the Pistons did extremely well, as they were able to get production from up and down the lineup.Six players finished in double figures, including all five starters. Cade Cunningham led the way with 28 points, while Jaden Ivey (17 points), Tim Hardaway Jr. (14 points), and Malik Beasley (14 points), all did their parts.
Increasing their three-point volume was also an important area of improvement for the Pistons, and they were able to do that against the Pacers as well. Even though only nine attempts fell, they still stepped out beyond the arc 33 times. On nights when the shots are falling, the new-look Pistons' offense will look much more modern and free-flowing.
Coming off this loss, Detroit has a quick break to regather themselves before getting back in action. They'll hit the road Friday in their next matchup, taking on Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.