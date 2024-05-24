Mock Trade Shows Detroit Pistons’ Potential Path to Utah Jazz Star
The Detroit Pistons are desperate for a big move. With cap space to spend and assets to move, the young rebuilding franchise needs to show its star player, Cade Cunningham, that they are ready to turn the ship around.
Free agency could present a lot of opportunities for the Pistons to make offers to notable players, but the Pistons don’t carry enough intrigue to be actual contenders for those who are at the top of the market.
The good news is the Pistons could play the trade game, where some notable prospects might become available as the offseason ramps up. One name to keep an eye on is Utah Jazz star, Lauri Markkanen.
Over the last two years, the Jazz haven’t contended in the Western Conference. After selling off two All-Stars, signaling a rebuild, Utah became an organization that brought in some decent players who came up short of expectations in their previous situations.
Markkanen, a former member of the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers, was in that category. In four seasons with the Bulls, Markkanen averaged 16 points while shooting 37 percent from deep. In 61 games with the Cavs, he averaged 15 points, knocking down 36 percent of his threes.
With the Jazz, his production was boosted. Markkanen has averaged 25 points across the last two seasons. Attempting eight threes per game, he produced at a 39 percent clip. The 27-year-old became a first-time All-Star in Utah after earning Most Improved Player honors in 2023.
The veteran forward would instantly boost the Pistons’ front court. If Utah were to answer calls regarding the Markkanen, what could a Pistons-Jazz trade look like? The Athletic recently created a mock framework as a realistic example.
In this scenario, the Pistons would ship out Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and their 2024 first-round pick. In return, they land Markkanen.
“Markkanen would solve a lot of problems next season and beyond for the Pistons as a 7-foot floor-spacing big who is only 26 years old. Outside of realistic options like a good-to-great wing, I’m not sure anyone would be a better fit for Detroit than Markkanen given his skill set, size and age. This is obviously a lot to give up for one player who has just one All-Star appearance to his name, but Markkanen is one of the premier offensive big men in the NBA.”
Parting with young prospects with high upside early on in their careers is always a tough gamble, but it’s a necessary step the Pistons have to take at some point.
Not every homegrown player is going to develop into an everyday rotational player, so Detroit should search for a proven veteran with experience. In this case, the Pistons’ starting five gets a stellar boost, and the Pistons could enter the market for one of the notable bigs that are entering free agency this summer.
A lot would have to happen in order for the Pistons to snag Markkanen in the trade market. But if the Jazz are open to offers, this package is certainly something the Pistons should consider sending over to Utah.