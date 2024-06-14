Narrative Surrounding Detroit Pistons’ Rival Star is Shifting
The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the 2024 offseason with some major question marks surrounding their starting backcourt. As the Detroit Pistons’ rival faced some stiff challenges in the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, a narrative was growing about the future of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.
Mitchell was believed to be kicking around the idea of potentially forcing his way out of Cleveland. As he’s extension-eligible this summer, a lack of contract talks could lead rival teams to call the Cavaliers and search for a trade to land the five-time All-Star.
On the flip side, it was reported that if Mitchell sticks with the Cavs and shows his loyalty by signing a major extension, it could lead Garland to seek out a trade.
If Garland, Mitchell, or both players hit the trade block, they would quickly become the most popular prospects available to rival teams.
Lately, the narrative has shifted a bit. According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the initial belief that Mitchell would like a change of scenery sometime soon is going away. Instead, “several rival executives” seem to be under the belief that Mitchell will sign an extension with Cleveland.
“The belief is Mitchell, who just completed his seventh season, will sign a max extension for at least the next three seasons, which would put him at 10 years of service and eligible for more money on his next contract due to CBA rules,” Scotto said on the HoopsHype Podcast.
The Impact on Detroit
For the Pistons, Mitchell is a name to keep an eye on. While it’s highly unlikely the 27-year-old guard would embrace a move to Detroit, going from a playoff contender to a team that hasn’t made the playoffs in quite some time, the Pistons’ front office will have to scan the market for every deal possible.
For the time being, it appears Mitchell will remain a direct rival of Detroit’s for years to come.
As far as the impact of Mitchell potentially sticking with Cleveland goes, the Pistons could keep their eyes on Garland as a potential trade prospect. Again, going from a fourth seed to a 14-win team doesn’t seem productive for a championship-hungry guard.
But the Pistons would certainly have to make a call if Cleveland’s willing to listen.
Since joining the Cavs, Garland has averaged 18 points and seven assists on 38 percent shooting from beyond the arc. While he’s been a point guard for most of his tenure in Cleveland, Garland could be a nice complement in the backcourt with Cade Cunningham.
For the time being, the Cavaliers haven’t been taking calls on Garland. And for what it’s worth, Scotto, mentioned Cleveland is currently telling teams they aren’t moving Garland. Mitchell’s situation could obviously change that, but the Cavs’ current concerns are something rival teams like the Pistons have to keep an eye on