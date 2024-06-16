Detroit Pistons Free Agency Target Gaining Interest From Rival
Eastern Conference teams could become homes for some of the NBA’s most prominent free agents this summer. With the Detroit Pistons having plenty of cap space to make a splash, they’re expected to be in the mix and making some big offers to lure in big names.
Even though the Pistons have space to spend, they find themselves in a difficult situation. After achieving just 14 wins last year, the Pistons aren’t necessarily a hot spot for players who want to get paid but land on a contender.
Could the Pistons give Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson a shot? Sure, but the expectation is that Thompson won’t even look Detroit’s way.
And while Paul George could be a potential suitor if he declines his player option and fails to agree to an extension with the LA Clippers, the veteran wing isn’t viewed as a realistic target for the Pistons.
And a pair of Detroit’s Eastern Conference rivals have a lot to do with that.
The Philadelphia 76ers’ interest in Paul George is no secret this offseason. And according to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Orlando Magic are another team that have eyes on George and Thompson, leaving the Pistons looking less appealing.
“Orlando continues to be mentioned by various league observers as a natural suitor for George as well as Golden State's Klay Thompson,” Stein wrote last week. “The Clippers certainly hope to retain George in free agency, but they’ve made it clear by letting negotiations drag out to this point that they want to do it at their price.”
The Magic and the Pistons were in similar scenarios recently. Both had young rosters, looking to rebuild around the face of the franchise. In Orlando’s case, they built the right squad around Paolo Banchero and managed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020 last year.
Now, they are searching for a Paul George or Klay Thompson to help get them over the first-round hump.
As for the Pistons, they know Cade Cunningham is the franchise’s young star. They just haven’t found a way to build the proper pieces around him to get them out of the rebuild phase.
Throwing money at a Thompson or a George could be the best way to fast-track that process, but all signs point to top-tier free agents steering clear of Detroit this summer.
You can never say never in the NBA when it comes to relocating stars, so the Pistons shouldn’t be ruled out to land a star in free agency entirely. However, with teams like the Sixers and the Magic having space to lure in prominent names, the Pistons’ situation becomes much more difficult.